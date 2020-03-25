Dallas County this week ordered a shelter in place, requiring all individuals to shelter at their residences except for certain essential activities. This order does not prohibit Garland ISD from continuing to serve meals to students during school closures.
GISD will continue to offer curbside meal sites, which will be open from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast pick-up and from noon-1 p.m. for lunch pick-up.
According to the Garland ISD Student Nutrition Services Facebook page, the district served nearly 27,000 curbside meals to their communities during the first week of the COVID-19 school closures.
Families can stay in their cars to pick up meals curbside at the front of designated campus sites. One meal will be provided for each child who is present and under 19 years of age.
Any GISD student under the age of 19 who attends any campus in GISD may pick up a meal.
Rowlett campuses include:
Back Elementary, 7300 Bluebonnet Drive
Coyle Middle School, 4500 Skyline Drive
Dorsey Elementary, 6200 Dexham Road
Giddens-Steadham Elementary, 6200 Danridge Road
Liberty Grove Elementary, 10201 Liberty Grove
Rowlett Elementary, 3315 Carla Drive
As of March 24, the district will be serving curbside meals at Sachse High School, 3901 Miles Road in Sachse, as well.
For more Garland ISD locations, visit garlandisd.net/node/11272.
Menu and nutrition information will be available via the Digital Menu App: Nutrislice. A pickup location must be selected in order to see the menus. The app is available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play, or visit garlandisd.nutrislice.com.
