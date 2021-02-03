Garland School District focuses on substitute appreciation

The Garland ISD substitute office implemented an initiative in December to dedicate one day each week to a substitute in the district.
During the pandemic, Garland ISD has faced a substitute teacher shortage, and the GISD central office staff decided on an effort that would continue to grow the pool of substitute teachers as well as show their appreciation.
The substitute office staff and GISD Board of Trustees also approved a substitute pay increase, which was raised by $10 before the winter break. For long-term substitutes, the rate increased from $130 to $150 for a daily rate.
“We are trying to market and get more people to apply. We want people to want to come to Garland and thought this would be good marketing. We wanted to appreciate the ones we already have,” Garland ISD Substitute Office Manager Lisa Clark said. “I got with Lisa at the GISD Education Foundation and she was generous and gave us enough supplies for the end of the year to give out these gifts and we are so thankful to have it.”
Each substitute has their name in a raffle to be selected to receive a gift basket. The basket includes a $100 Visa gift card as well as balloons, and PayDays to represent the gift card and lifesaver candies that represent the support for substitute teachers during this time.
“It has made me so excited to be able to appreciate the ones who are already working and to reach out to new people who would be a benefit to Garland. I am so thankful that we are a family here at GISD,” Clark said. “I feel so appreciative and honored to be part of Garland.”
The Education Foundation has been able to provide financial support for the substitute office to use during this marketing campaign. Since December, the substitute office has hired 57 additional substitutes and has continued to invite people to submit applications. The first substitute that was selected was Theresa Aufleger, a former GISD teacher who has substituted during her retirement.
“I love substituting, and I do it because I really love doing it. It’s the kids that impact me. They are the most wonderful group of kids I’ve ever taught with,” Aufleger said.
The district was able to implement the substitute increase without affecting the 2020-21 budget, as the shortage led to savings.
For additional information as well as GISD applications, visit garlandisd.net/substitute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.