GISD native gives back

Sellers Middle School teacher and AVID coordinator Marie Walker-Peterson has continued to help students succeed for 23 years through the AVID program.
Walker-Peterson has been a GISD student from kindergarten to high school where she was the salutatorian in 1987. She went to college for international relations but decided her passion was working with children. When she returned to Garland to take care of her mother, she started tutoring local children.
Former principal Janice Howard initiated the AVID tutoring program in 2003 after reading a newspaper article over the program and wanted to introduce it to GISD campuses. It started with eight GISD staff members who wrote a grant to get the program started. There was a positive impact in the beginning and it has continued to expand.
“I tutored a lot of kids while taking care of her and realized that I could really make a difference just back here in my community teaching. I love everything, but I like a challenge, which is why I teach math,” Walker-Peterson said. “I love what I do and can't imagine being outside of this classroom.”
Walker-Peterson was named Campus Teacher of the Year three times during her 23 years working for GISD. She was also named 2014-15 District Secondary Campus Teacher of the Year award. During her AVID work for the district, Sellers became a National AVID Demonstration School, an honor that less than two percent of campuses across the nation have received.
“For me it's about getting all my students from point a to point b whatever that looks like for them,” Walker-Peterson said. “If you are taking rigorous AVID courses you are learning to be a critical thinker and problem solver. It doesn't matter what you're going to do, you rose to the challenge of a rigorous class.”
During the pandemic, GISD shifted to optional virtual learning during the school year and students can access classrooms. In the AVID classrooms, remote students can participate in classroom discussions and collaborative study sessions.
“It’s been about learning how to appreciate the small things in life and then the quiet has been reluctant for 2020. I told my kids this year I expect them to be, years down the road, they'll be writing stories,” Walker-Peterson said. “This is the second round of the greatest generation. I told them about the first generation, and these kids have some challenges no one else has ever had in 100 years but that just means they are going to be stronger individuals.”
The impact of AVID has also influenced other students to have an interest in tutoring and a role as a future instructor. Angel Quinones was in eighth grade when she joined the AVID program, and after she graduated in 2018, she decided to give back to the program.
“I have two disabilities, and I knew I’m very different from people and came to terms I wouldn't find my place. I came into Ms. Walker's class, and she immediately told my group to explain things in a different way,” Quinones said. “It made me realize this is something I'm going to have to deal with in my career and might as well learn how to deal with it and work around it and use it to my advantage and she was my first teacher that actually helped me find tools. She helped me discover typing was easier than writing.”
Walker-Peterson has continued to serve the GISD community and hopes to remain a teacher until she has students in her classroom that are children of former students. She hopes that through her efforts she will be remembered for bringing a positive environment to the district.
“I’ve been asked to move into administration early in my career but I feel like I am most effective as a classroom teacher,” Walker-Peterson said. “I like being able to see the lights go on in students' eyes and the hustle and bustle of eighth-graders, see their hopes and dreams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.