Judge Liston Appointed to State Judicial Commission on Mental Health

The city of Rowlett announced the Rowlett Municipal Court Presiding Judge Pamela H. Liston has been appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to the State Judicial Commission on Mental Health.
Liston has practiced in the area of municipal court for 25 years and currently serves as the president of the Texas Municipal Courts Association and the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center. In addition, Judge Liston has been a key contributor to legislation designed to improve municipal court services throughout the State of Texas.
“With Judge Liston’s expertise and insight, she has distinguished herself as one of the leading voices in the State of Texas regarding municipal court operations,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “Judge Liston is well known for her fairness, commitment to excellence and volunteer spirit. We congratulate her on this appointment.”
The Judicial Commission on Mental Health (JCMH) was created to engage and empower court systems through collaboration, education, and leadership, thereby improving the lives of individuals with mental health needs, substance use disorders and persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In previous years, Liston was a co-editor of the JCMH Mental Health and Disabilities Bench Book, 2nd Ed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.