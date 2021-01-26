Judge Liston Appointed to State Judicial Commission on Mental Health

The city of Rowlett announced Rowlett Municipal Court Presiding Judge Pamela H. Liston was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to the State Judicial Commission on Mental Health. 

Liston has practiced in the area of municipal court for 25 years and currently serves as the president of the Texas Municipal Courts Association and the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center. In addition, Judge Liston has been a key contributor to legislation designed to improve municipal court services throughout the State of Texas.

“With Judge Liston’s expertise and insight, she has distinguished herself as one of the leading voices in the State of Texas regarding municipal court operations,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “Judge Liston is well known for her fairness, commitment to excellence and volunteer spirit. We congratulate her on this appointment.” 

The Judicial Commission on Mental Health (JCMH) was created to engage and empower court systems through collaboration, education, and leadership, thereby improving the lives of individuals with mental health needs, substance use disorders and persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In previous years, Liston was a co-editor of the JCMH Mental Health and Disabilities Bench Book, 2nd Ed.

