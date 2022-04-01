Keep Rowlett Beautiful (KRB) is sponsoring an Earth Day Celebration from 6-9 p.m. April 22 on Main Street. During this event, KRB will be recognizing the winners of the “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” 30-60 second video contest.
Contestants in the video contest will share their knowledge with others by creating a 30 to 60 second video in 48 hours that show positive ways to Keep Rowlett Beautiful. The contestants who submit videos will compete to win monetary prizes up to $500. Registration is open through April 8. The contest is open to 6th-12th grade Garland ISD students, from public, charter, private, or homeschool who are enrolled in these grades as of January 1, 2022. Adults who reside in Rowlett are also eligible. Contestants will have 48 hours to write, film, edit, and upload their 30 to 60 second videos. Videos must be submitted to www.keeprowlettbeautiful.org/submit-your-video/ by April 10th by 5:00 p.m.
To qualify, contestants must include four key elements which will be revealed on the Keep Rowlett Beautiful Facebook page April 8. Additionally, all content in the video must be 100% original for this competition.
