Rowlett's Lions Club

The Lions Club of Rowlett donated a total of $94,150 to local charities in 2021.

By the end of last year, the group had donated to organizations like the Texas Lions Camp for Children with Disabilities,  Children’s Hospital of Dallas,  Scottish Rite Hospital,  Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, Project Linus Dallas & Denton and scholarships to the Rowlett High School students in addition to others.

The Rowlett Lions Club has been a supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. 

The Rowlett Lions Club is a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.  More information on the club’s fund raising, membership and mission can be obtained through the club’s President, Robbert van Bloemendaal at (972) 333-2231 or rvbdallas@yahoo.com. Vice President Tamra Williams can also be reached at (214) 213-6435 or at P.O. Box 205, Rowlett, Texas 75030-0205.   The Rowlett Lions Club meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 PM at Tokyo Hana in Rowlett. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments