Man's body discovered

The Rowlett Police Department responded to a deceased male in the parking area behind a Gamestop at 5401 Kenwood on Nov 7.
According to police, the deceased male was found in a sleeping position against his backpack next to where the dumpster would be normally. The dumpster is usually in a barricaded area but the male was found on the pavement inside the area.
The male has been identified as 65-year-old Travis Beard of Kerrivile, Texas. Beard was a homeless man, police said, and there has been no evidence found of foul play. His next of kin has been contacted.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner is conducting its investigation and is still being investigated by Rowlett Police Department.
