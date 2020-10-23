A 16-year-old girl died Friday morning after she crashed a truck that was reportedly stolen into a house and the truck caught fire.
The Rowlett Police Department was alerted to a stolen vehicle that involved the driver evading arrest, according to a release from the Rowlett Police Department.
A white Ford F250 drove Eastbound 18500 Interstate Highway 30 and committed a traffic violation of the taillights not being illuminated. The incident occurred Friday around 1:01 a.m.
The vehicle that was observed by a Rowlett Police officer noticed the high beams flashing on and off. The officer believed the vehicle was displaying a theft alarm. It is commonly known that a Ford F250’s have a high rate at being stolen, the release stated.
Once the officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and alerted the driver, they fled and traveled into the city of Rockwall.
The fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the 3100 block of Ridge Road in Rockwall, crashed into a residence, and became engulfed in flames. Rowlett officers called for Rockwall Fire Department to respond and deployed multiple fire extinguishers in order to control the flames.
A 16-year-old female passenger was able to escape the crashed vehicle. The 16-year-old female driver became entrapped in the wreckage and died.
The registered owner of the Ford F250 was contacted and reported his vehicle stolen to Rowlett Police Department.
Due to their status as juveniles, the identity of the driver and passenger will not be released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
