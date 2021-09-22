police

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down all of westbound I-30  and all but one lane of Eastbound I-30 at Dalrock Road on Wednesday.

The truck hit the concrete divider and pushed it into the eastbound lanes.

“We're working on getting some of those lanes open,” Rowlett Assistant Fire Chief Burney Baskett said. “We do have a wrecker in route that's stuck in traffic.”

In addition to the overturned 18-wheeler, a minor accident occurred on East Bound I-30.

“So far there's one minor injury that we transported to the hospital,” Baskett said.

