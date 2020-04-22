Garland ISD announced its campus teachers of the year early this month. One of the 2020 Rowlett campus honorees is Keith Morrison, representing Giddens-Steadham Elementary.
“It is definitely an honor to be named Giddens-Steadham Elementary School 2019-20 Teacher of the Year. I’m truly humbled by the whole experience because I know there are many educators on my campus who are truly worthy of this great honor,” Morrison said. “I don’t take it lightly that my colleagues think well of my contributions to our campus not only for our students but to the faculty and staff as well. 'Thank you' doesn’t seem big enough for my appreciation for my Giddens-Steadham family. I’m very grateful to work alongside such talented and experienced teachers.”
Morrison has been with Giddens-Steadham four years and currently serves as the campus interventionist, delivering small-group reading and math instruction to students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
He said he’s wanted to be a teacher since elementary school and loved going to school and learning, and became more sure of his desire to teach when he was in high school when his algebra teacher Mrs. Royston made math come alive for him.
“She had a system of being able to break down math into simple parts that all her students were able to understand and do well in her class. She was very passionate about math and teaching and ensured that her students were successful,” said Morrison. “It was her zeal for students' success that continued to propel me forward into wanting a career in education.”
Another educator to influence him was his college professor, Dr. Williams, who taught a children’s literature class.
“It was her extraordinary ability to make children’s books come to life. She showed us how illustrations and their position on the page were key to enhancing the words and bringing life to the meaning of the book. From that point forward, I knew a career in education, and particularly in reading, was my mission,” he said.
Morrison said he gravitated toward elementary school because he realized the importance of building a sound academic foundation for a student's learning was key to their success in middle and high school, especially in reading.
“I also wanted to have an impact on the lives of young scholars and be a role model for those who may not have had the opportunity to have an African-American teacher in their primary years,” he said. “It’s important that scholars see that men can both teach elementary school and have an astronomical impact on the academic and behavioral structure of a scholar’s life.”
Like other educators during this time, Morrison has had to adapt to the school closures.
“It is very difficult not physically seeing your scholars on a daily basis. There is nothing more satisfying and comforting than interacting with scholars and seeing them grow in their areas of academic challenge,” he said. “Our eLearning framework is a positive alternative, and I am extremely proud of GISD and those making this work possible.”
Other 2020 elementary Campus Teachers of the Year for Rowlett are:
- Back Elementary School - Kathleen Johnson
- Dorsey Elementary School - Amy Blackwell
- Herfurth Elementary School - Heather Gebhardt
- Keeley Elementary School - Julie Riland
- Liberty Grove Elementary School - Stephanie Summers
- Pearson Elementary School - Kendra Canady
- Rowlett Elementary School - Freddy Torres Rodriguez
- Stephens Elementary School - Melissa Maertens
