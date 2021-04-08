Voting
There are five candidates running for the Garland ISD Board of Trustees in the May 1 election. In Place 4 Jed Reed, David Smith and Daphne Stanley will face off. In Place 6, incumbent Robert Selders, Jr. will face Bob Duckworth. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media.

