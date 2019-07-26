A champion for girls

Longtime Garland ISD community member Elvia Flores was recognized with the Community Champions award during Tuesday night’s regular School Board meeting for her contributions to the district.
Flores’ engagement with the district extends beyond the two tenures on the board, serving on the multi-ethnic committee, and being a campus volunteer for over 40 years. She also founded and led the Girls with Goals program for over 20 years, in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club.
“Elvia saw a need for girls in fifth through eighth grade to establish higher goals for their personal lives, their academic careers, through adulthood,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of Communications & Public Relations. “Because she is proactive and unswerving in her dedication to those in our community, Elvia decided to create an after school club at two of our campuses – Golden Meadows Elementary and Bussey Middle School – to meet those needs, helping to ensure that these girls have the brightest of futures.”
Girls with Goals aims to build self-esteem, self-confidence, and cultural awareness through leadership conferences, field trips, etiquette lessons, fundraising activities, and encouraging girls to give public speeches.
“Participants gain confidence and self-esteem, build leadership skills and have an opportunity to meet successful role models from across the Metroplex,” Milligan said.
Flores just completed her 15th year on the Region 10 Education Service Center Board of Directors but will be stepping down in her role with Girls with Goals.
She recalled the inspiration to start this club, stating that when she was volunteering at a clinic she met two young girls – at 14 years old, one was excited because her 17-year-old boyfriend was coming to visit. The girl also told Flores that her 15-year-old cousin has a baby. She felt the girls were too young for this and needed an outlet to not only learn but have fun and be children.
