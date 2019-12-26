A homey creation: Back Elementary's greeting card winner follows siblings' footsteps

Garland ISD holds a greeting card contest for fifth graders every year and a winner is selected for each campus. This year’s Back Elementary winner, Hannah Duong, 10, followed in her siblings’ footsteps as the campus winner with homey creation.
How does it feel to be the campus greeting card winner?
It felt good.
Tell us about your greeting card.
There's a Christmas tree in the room and a window that shows Santa and Rudolph flying by. There's also a beanbag on the floor, a blanket, some books and hot chocolate. There's a fireplace and a dog sleeping on the floor, too.
What inspired your creation?
My sister helped me think about it and it looks like a real home.
What's your favorite part about Christmas?
My family coming together and presents.
If you could have anything for Christmas what would you ask for?
A camera.
What would you take pictures of?
I would take pictures with my friends and when I do fun things with my cousins.
What sort of art do you like?
I like to draw and paint, and I'm in the art club.
What did you use for your drawing?
I used colored pencils and pens.
What sort of stuff do you like to draw?
I draw whatever ideas pop up.
What's your favorite subject in school?
Math, because it's the easiest and it's fun.
What's the hardest subject for you?
Writing because I have a hard time coming up with good stories.
Who's your favorite person?
My mom because she helps me with things, feeds me and does my nails.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A doctor for kids so I can help little kids.
What do you like to do for fun?
Play on my iPad and watch TV.
What advice would you give this year's fourth graders?
It's just for fun, you don't have to win.
