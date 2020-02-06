A natural artist: Keeley’s greeting card winner

Each year Garland ISD holds a greeting card contest for its fifth-graders, and a winner is selected to represent each campus and compete at the district level. This year’s Keeley Elementary winner is Lauren Aubert.
How do you feel about being the campus winner?
I feel really good about it. I never thought that I would be the winner. I was really surprised.
How did you come up with your design?
I just thought about a few things about Christmas and I thought it would nice to put Santa and a Christmas tree in there and add little details to it.
Were you interested in art before this contest?
Yes, I love art, it's one of my greatest passions. I usually like to draw people, mostly girls because it's easier. I have a strategy to draw the head and I can do a really good body shape.
Did you use visual aids to help?
I pretty much just drew that from my head, but I looked at my fireplace to see what it looked like.
How long did it take you to draw?
It actually didn't take me that long, about one or two hours.
Do you miss school during breaks?
Not really. I enjoy getting to spend time with my family because during school I don't get to spend as much time with them.
What sort of art do you like to do?
Mostly painting; I like to paint landscapes, mostly sunsets and sunrises. I'll use watercolor or acrylic but mostly watercolor.
Where do you first pick up art?
I started at home and did art mostly at home.
What is your favorite subject in school?
I'd have to say science because it's cool and I've always been so curious about how the world works and I get a lot of answers from it.
What area of science are you drawn to?
Space and gravity.
What's the hardest subject for you?
Math.
Do you look up to anyone?
My mom because we've always been there for each other, but she started working and I really miss her, but she's always still there for me.
What would you like to be when you grow up?
I'd like to be an artist and a writer; I have a lot of ideas about books. I enjoy writing mostly fictional stories.
What's your favorite genre and what's currently your favorite?
Fantasy. Right now it's Harry Potter. I like the wizards and all the action.
Which character do you most identify with?
Ron Weasley. I like his character because he's strong, he's a good leader, he's smart and really funny.
What are you most thankful for?
I'm most thankful for a good house, family and everything actually. With everything that is going on in the world, I'm thankful to have the nice life that I have.
