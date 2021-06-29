The Heroes Bridge Memorial Park Foundation and supporters of the Walk the Bridge movement plan to build an unprecedented park on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard next to Highway 66.
The park will be 22.5 acres with 11 areas that will honor each department for first responders and each branch of the military with a central monument in the park’s roundabout.
The purpose of the park is to provide a place for visitors to honor and remember friends and family who lost their lives due to the stresses both first responders and veterans face. It will also educate visitors on mental health issues veterans and first responders endure and offer resources and alternative coping mechanisms to those suffering from those issues.
“Although this was started by Third Watch – and Third Watch continues to support that – Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Marine Corps League, the American Legions, the Travis Manion Foundation, Wounded Warriors, and many others have come out to support this effort,” Brian “Twelve” Wilburn, Third Watch Motorcycle club president, said.
The effort began with the Third Watch Motorcycle Club raising awareness of mental health for veterans and first responders with the Walk the Bridge movement.
“We are 100% committed to that mission of letting people know they have people who will listen to them and will get them the help they need,” Wilburn said. “We have saved seven lives since we started Walk the Bridge. Seven people who said they can’t take it anymore.”
The park will be distinct in honoring both veterans and first responders together. Additionally, its focus on raising awareness and bringing solutions for mental health issues separates it from other parks.
“There are places that recognize these components of both veterans and first responders for those who have lost their lives for giving back to our community and giving back to our country, but there is none that gives any connection to the battles they fought mentally and lost,” Chris Kizziar, founder and president of Life Message said. “This park will definitely provide the expansiveness of the diversity of first responders and veterans, and it of course offers education, which is what most memorial parks don't do.”
Wilburn said one of the missions of the Heroes Bridge Memorial Park Foundation is to “smash the stigma” relating to mental heath issues that veterans and law enforcement face.
Since the advent of the Walk the Bridge movement in Rowlett, organizations across European nations began organizing similar movements under the same brand.
“This is something positive and uplifting,” Wilburn said. “It doesn't in any way, shape or form focus on how that person departed this world. It focuses only why they departed this world and what their positive contributions were to it, and how we can help someone else from going down that same path.”
The foundation completed its plan of the park and created 3-D renderings depicting what the park will look like. The members plan to propose the approval of the park to the Rowlett City Council on July 20.
