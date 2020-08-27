A place to sit: Boy Scout builds benches for church

Collin Coker of Boy Scout Troop 57 recently did his Eagle Project for First United Methodist Church in Garland. The soon-to-be 15-year-old North Garland High School student worked with the assistant pastor to get a design and quantity of benches needed.
This project came about because the church had been asking for some of their old benches to be replaced and Coker stepped forward to offer his assistance.
How old were you when you first got involved with Boy Scout and why have you stuck with it?
I have been involved with the scouting program since the first grade when I joined Cub Scouts. I have stuck with this program because I really enjoy camping and always liked learning outdoor skills along with a wide variety of other things.
What inspired your Eagle Service Project? And why did you choose First United Methodist in Garland?
Ever since I was a little kid the Children’s Pastor has mentioned that it is something the church wanted done and some people said I could do it as an Eagle Project. When the time came I asked if they still wanted newer benches and then one thing led to another and that became my Eagle Project.
How long did it take for you to complete your project and how many benches did you make?
I had started doing the paperwork for my project in April after the schools shut down because I saw this as a very good opportunity to get my project done. My project was completed approximately four months later. For my Eagle Project I made a total of four benches which were donated to FUMC Garland.
Prior to this project, did you have building experience? If so, what else have you built?
I did not buy a kit to build the benches so my process was a little different than would be expected. I found a picture on Pintrest and tried to replicate it. Before the actual project I had to build a sample bench just so I had the experience with building the benches and to get the right measurements for the design of the benches. The sample bench is at our family's lake house now because the expenses for the sample bench were not from the money contributions that I collected.
What was the hardest part of your project?
The hardest part of my project came from COVID. Because of COVID I had to take everyone's temperatures, make sure that all scouts had a mask to wear, spread everyone out into two separate driveways, and I even had two shifts of people to cut down on the amount of people that were going to be at the site at the same time.
What has your time in Boy Scout taught you?
Throughout my time in this program, I have learned a lot of things like outdoor skills, knots, and much more. But I think the most important thing is all of the leadership skills I have learned through the years, whether just from my peers or a leadership training course.
What have been some of your favorite memories with this organization?
Some of my favorite memories I have with this organization are the camps and activities I've done with my troop along with being a part of the OA and even staffing NYLT.
Would you recommend Boy Scouts to younger boys? If so, why?
I would definitely recommend this program to others because even though you might not like some things there are a wide variety of things for you to try, you can also learn helpful things for the future like money management. Last but not least, you can make some amazing memories and friends.
What other organization/school activities are you involved in?
My family is involved in a lot but some of the things I do are play club soccer. In my old school I was part of a principal's advisory council, national junior honor society, and the school's robotics team.
How have you been occupying your time during the months when nearly everything was shut down?
During this lockdown time I have been doing things like I said my Eagle Project, scout meetings which were held online, things with my family and a good amount of Netflix.
What are you looking forward to this school year?
I personally think this will be an interesting school year because we are all still trying to stay safe and we are finding ways we can go back to school.
Have you chosen to return to in-person learning or stick to online? And why?
Once we are allowed to go back to in-person learning I’ve chosen to do in-person learning. I chose this because even though I have made at home learning work I am just so used to in-person learning, and feel that it is easier for me to learn in person.
Is there someone you admire/look up to? If so, who and why?
I look up to both my parents because my dad was an Eagle Scout and I would like to be one in the near future too. My mom is a great person and I would like to be a little like her in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.