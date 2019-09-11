A season to give to Rowlett organizations

Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept.19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fundraise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to give can either give a donation directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
This year, the event will continue to include FUNdraising pages, a new giving tool introduced last year. These pages give supporters of a nonprofit the chance to raise money on an organization’s behalf.
During giving day, a number of multi-county and service events will be held throughout North Texas including the Dallas County Donation Station and Family Philanthropy Festival and the seventh annual Concert for a Cure, benefiting Leukemia Texas.
Some Rowlett nonprofits participating in this year’s North Texas Giving Day include Friends of Rowlett Animals, which helps provide homeless pets shelter, medical care, active lifestyles, and finding them their forever home.
Donations go toward X-rays, vaccinations, spay/neuter, amputation, heartworm treatment and more.
Young Life Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse aims to give every middle and high school students in Garland, Rowlett, Sachse the opportunity to hear and respond to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and grow their faith.
There’s also Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland and Rowlett’s own Life Message, Inc.
Life Message feeds the hungry, help those in need and gives hope to those they serve. They distribute food to about 700 families every week, passing out food four times per week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.