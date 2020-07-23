A teaching tool: Boy Scout’s Eagle project gives back to his elementary school

Alex Walling of Boy Scout Troop 57 is working toward his Eagle rank and recently completed his Eagle service project, which was painting a giant U.S. map on the concrete playground at Liberty Grove Elementary School. Walling is also a triplet and a freshman at Sachse High School.
How old were you when you first go involved with Boy Scouts, and why have you stuck with it?
I started as a Cub Scout in first grade and moved to Boy Scouts in fifth grade. Scouts has given me the opportunity to learn a variety of things that I otherwise would not have learned.
What inspired your Eagle Service Project? Why did you choose Liberty Grove Elementary?
I looked at a bunch of ideas for my project before I chose the map. As a former Liberty Grove student, I thought that the teachers and students would really enjoy the map as a visual teaching tool.
What do you hope the students at Liberty Grove get from your project?
I hope that the kids will start to learn the geography of the U.S. and where the states are in relation to Texas.
What was the hardest part of your project?
The hardest part was definitely the heat! Painting outside in the summer is hard, so we made sure to stay hydrated.
What has your time in Boy Scouts taught you?
I have learned how to prepare for a task – whether it was a camping trip in the rain or an eagle project in the hot sun, preparation is always important.
What are some of your favorite memories with this organization?
I have had lots of fun with friends at Scout events and campouts.
Would you recommend Boy Scouts to younger boys? If so, why?
I would recommend Boy Scouts to younger boys because I have learned a lot from my time in Scouts as well as made good friends. It has also been a lot of fun!
What other organization/school activities are you involved in?
I am actively involved in my church.
How have you been occupying your time during the months when nearly everything was shut down?
I have been working on my Eagle Scout project as well as some Scout merit badges. I took a high school credit class during summer school and I’ve played some video games.
What do you miss most during the school closure?
I have really missed getting to see my friends in person.
What are you looking forward to when school reopens?
I look forward to seeing my friends and learning from my teachers in person.
Is there someone you admire/look up to? If so, who and why?
I appreciate my parents for the way that they have raised me and guided me as I’ve gotten older.
What would you like to do as a career after high school/college?
After college, I think I would like to work with computers for a living.
