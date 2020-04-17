Surgical masks are a hot commodity right now and difficult to find, but when Dave Holl of Kayak Instruction Inc. was gifted masks from his friend and kayak distributor in China, Holl knew what to do. He would donate them to those in the frontlines.
Earlier this month Holl received 100 sterile surgical masks and said that after watching the New York hospital emergency room scenes it became apparent to him hospitals had an immediate need for these masks.
“I took a big hit from the tornado (December 2015). The churches and so many individuals came out and helped me recover. Now it was my turn to help,” he said.
Holl delivered the masks to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Rockwall, leaving the masks on the hood of his truck while a hospital representative came and picked them up.
“Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospitals are gratified and inspired by the support and outreach we’ve received from individuals, businesses and the communities we serve, as our dedicated medical teams and staff work to keep people safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic,” said David Stillwell, CEO, BS&W Emergency Hospitals. “Donations of personal protection equipment, such as the surgical masks we received from Dave Holl for our Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Rockwall, literally help save lives. This truly shows that we’re all in this together.”
Holl’s friend declined to speak with a reporter, but in an email to Holl said he was aware of the difficulty facing Holl’s community and offered to ship another 500 masks to help out.
