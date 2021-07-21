The Rowlett Animal Shelter Advisory Board updated the City Council on renovations and proposed use of budgeting during the July 20 work session.
The shelter is a no-kill shelter with a 93% live release shelter.
“To be considered a no-kill shelter, we need to have a live release rate of over 90%,” Board Chairwoman Deana Seigler said. “There are going to be some who will medically need to be euthanized – maybe even behaviorally, though that hasn’t happened in this time frame. The city has not needed to euthanize for space, which is outstanding for such a small shelter – especially with the population growth we’ve been seeing.”
To increase funding for the shelter, the board proposed the use of grant funding. The funds would be able to go toward renovation of the shelter, which would allow for more efficient space for the Animal Services officers and the public.
“There are a lot of grants for thinks like medical, enrichment and enhancements,” Seigler said.
The building plans are in the final stages, and open bids will be coming in July. The bid will be awarded by mid-August.
In addition to interior renovations, a donation drive has been started to help provide monetary funds to the outdoor kennel area to address problems that have accrued over time, including repairs to the turf, shade cloth, gates and other areas.
Seigler noted how the Garland shelter has a behavioral specialist to work with animals who are difficult to adopt. This was suggested to council as a beneficial asset to fund.
“The shelter environment is extremely stressful for an animal,” Seigler said. Anything we can do to help the enrichment while they’re here is good.”
“We hope the needs survey will put the animal shelter high on the priority list,” Seigler said.
