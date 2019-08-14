On Aug. 16, Trusted World will celebrate the grand opening of their new Frank Family Food Packing Room.
In 2017, Trusted World expanded its service area from Collin County to include Dallas County. During the expansion, Trusted World’s service centers have seen an increase in its client base by over 50 percent, which automatically increased the resource demand. To offset this demand and raise funds, Trusted World hopes to achieve profitability through the food packing program. Trusted World invites companies, volunteers, and local churches to make a gift to cover the cost of the meals and provide the volunteers to pack them.
The Frank Family Food Packing Room was designed to provide a space where corporations, churches, and volunteer groups of all sizes can go to build bonds, strengthen communication skills and to boost morale while making a positive difference in our community.
“Our team building events will provide a fun, educational way for groups to make an impact on the community while building a team. Each team building activity will include - strong leadership, clear goals, defined roles, and responsibilities, and commitment,” said Michael Garrett Founder and CEO of Trusted World.
Those who are interested in joining Trusted World for the grand opening can visit trustedworld.org/team-building-event-space-grand-opening/.
For more details about the Trusted World, visit trustedworld.org, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/TrustedWorld or follow @TrustedWorld and the #HelpingPeopleHelpPeople hashtag on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.