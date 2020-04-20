Armed gunman killed after hijacking DART bus

Yesterday morning, just after 11 a.m., Garland Officers responded to a weapons disturbance in the 2900 block of West Buckingham Road. Officers were made aware that a driver of a DART bus was in transit and being held at gunpoint.
DART Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to get the bus to stop. The bus did not stop and the gunman began firing at the officers. A DART officer was struck by gunfire in the leg.
Garland Officers arrived and along with Dart Police, continued to pursue the bus. It is believed the gunman told the bus driver where to drive, which led officers in a pursuit through multiple cities, including Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Rockwall County and ultimately ending in Rowlett.
During the chase, the suspect fired numerous times at the pursuing officers, striking multiple police vehicles. One of the rounds penetrated the front windshield of a Garland Police car and struck a Garland Officer in the neck.
Officers were able to utilize spike strips to disable the tires on the bus. The bus slowly came to a stop on northbound George Bush Freeway between Liberty Grove and Highway 66. When the bus stopped, the gunman exited the bus with his weapon in hand and was engaged by the pursing officers.
The suspect was struck by gunfire and was incapacitated. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The DART Officer and Garland Officer that were shot by the suspect were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
The bus was occupied by the bus driver, the gunman, and a female passenger. Both the bus driver and passenger were not injured.
Detectives learned the gunman, 31 year old Ramon Thomas Villagomez, was a wanted suspect for the Murder his girlfriend out of San Antonio and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon of another relative out of Brazoria County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.