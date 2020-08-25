Life Message’s Veterans Resource and Outreach Center (VROC) is partnering with the Northeast Dallas County Kiwanis Club and local smooth and juice bar, Higher Nutrizone, for the annual “Shake for a Cause” event to raise funds to purchase backpacks for homeless veterans.
Chris Bunkoff, director of program and services for Life Message, said their goal this year is to raise over $1,500 so they can fill backpacks with essential toiletries, hats, gloves, socks and more, and distribute these needed items to homeless veterans in November.
Last year they were able to raise over $2,000 and distribute over 500 backpacks.
“This was largely in part because of the TX-OK District Key Club Convention of High School Students who originally prepared and donated the first 250 backpacks to the VROC,” Bunkoff said. “This led the Northeast Dallas (County) Kiwanis Club, which I’m a part of, to take this on as a yearly service project. I’m now the vice president of the chapter, and we are very proud to support this great cause.”
Backpacks for homeless veterans is nothing new. The VROC has a program called “Rucks of Love.”
“Rucks of Love was built on a relationship we have with the Veterans Outpost who was instrumental in helping us get them delivered throughout Northeast Dallas (County)," Bunkoff added.
From 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. through Saturday, Higher Nutrizone, 9400 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett, will donate a portion of the proceeds from every sale to help provide backpacks for homeless veterans.
