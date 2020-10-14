Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order last week to reopen bars and establishments to at least a 50 percent capacity. This order is open to counties with low COVID-19 numbers.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission released that an estimated 85 counties were eligible to reopen following the governor's executive order. Of those counties, Dallas will not be eligible to reopen.
According to various news outlets, County Judge Clay Jenkins expressed his decision to follow medical advice to not reopen bars.
County officials are allowed to opt in to the executive order upon the Wednesday opening as long as they have established health protocols.
According to Abbott, Texans followed the best health practices and the state is prepared for openings in businesses, schools and bars.
“To ensure bars open safely, these openings will be done in conjunction with county officials. County judges will be able to opt their county into opening bars so long as they assist in enforcing the health protocols,” Abbott said. “Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus. As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones."
Dallas bars and establishments have faced closures since the beginning of March. According to recent county numbers, Dallas has been one of the major counties with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The official closure of bars and establishments was earlier this year on Mar 19 and reopenings began as soon as the first week of June after the Governor's order. North Texas has continued to see numbers and on Tuesday, Dallas County reported 335 new COVID-19 cases and four additional residential deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.