Baylor Scott & White Health is proud to have been nationally ranked among the “Top 10” on VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly® Employers in the category for Government/Non-Profit organizations. Baylor Scott & White, ranked #7, was recognized for exceeding benchmark standards for Military Friendly® designation within six broad categories that address recruiting, hiring, retention, advancement, support and policy compliance.
“We’re committed to serving those who have so honorably served us by participating in a number of employment initiatives for vets, as well as supporting our colleagues who serve in the Reserves and National Guard,” explains Guwan Jones, chief diversity officer & vice president of human resources, Baylor Scott & White Health. “We’re pleased to be recognized for our efforts through this designation and look forward to building on them.”
With several Baylor Scott & White facilities located near Fort Hood and other military installations, Jones says the organization has made it a priority to help members of the military as they transition to civilian life. It participates in the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, which helps service members bridge the gap between their military service and civilian careers. Similarly, the Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program is a soldier to civilian life program that assists soldiers exiting the Army in finding civilian employment. Baylor Scott & White also is a staple at job fairs supporting the hiring of veterans and disabled veterans.
“For us, though, supporting our military isn’t just about hiring veterans,” says Jones, “It’s also about developing quality programs that address the needs of this community.”
The Warriors Research Institute, a research center within the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, is dedicated to improving the quality of care available to military veterans and emergency responders. The institute develops and provides new treatments for those suffering from the fallout of traumatic work events and most recently was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance that will help expand access to evidence-based telehealth treatment for veterans and their families.
The 2020 list of Military Friendly® Employers serves as a guide for military families. As with other organizations who received the designation, Baylor Scott & White completed a comprehensive survey with other data sources also included in the evaluation.
