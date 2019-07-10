On March 8, 2019, the city of Rowlett entered into an agreement with Bayside Land Partners to acquire the 119-acre tract south of IH-30, including the marina, to enable its development with a future partner. Since that time, the city has been working with the Bayside parties, future development partners, and others to complete this acquisition by the 120-day closing date of July 8.
Funding for this acquisition, including the earnest money, will be paid by that partner.
While significant progress has been made to date, all parties have agreed to extend the closing date to July 31 to finalize the multiple documents required for a transaction of this size and complexity.
“Rowlett remains steadfast in upholding our community’s vision for a destination entertainment district, a world-class marina, a resort and conference center and public amenities such as the Crystal Lagoon and show fountain,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “This is a one-of-a-kind property and we are committed to developing the unique destination that our citizens deserve.”
The City of Rowlett will continue to provide updates regarding the development of this property as information becomes available. Visit Rowlett.com/FAQ for a project history to date.
