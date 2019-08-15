Behind the wheel: Transporting GISD kids

Garland ISD students returned to school on Monday and among some of the familiar faces students will get to see again are the bus drivers, like long time Garland resident Jimmy Dickerson. He has been serving the Rowlett community has a Garland ISD bus driver for over 15 years. On the rare occasion he’ll get to share a ride with his great granddaughter, a third grader at Keeley Elementary.
How long have you been a bus driver with Garland ISD?
16.5 years.
What were you doing before retirement?
I worked for Western Electric/Lucent Technologies for 40 years.
Why did you decide to become a bus driver?
After I retired I felt like I needed to fill my time with something, I just couldn't sit at the house. I'd go down to McDonald's for breakfast every morning, and I got to talking to a guy who came in there for coffee every morning and he said, 'We need drivers, come on down.'
What are your thoughts on the recent raise for bus drivers?
I think it's good. I think they're headed in the right direction, and everything that I've seen this week has been much different than it was last year. It looks like the attitude has changed.
What stops does your route include?
I go to Rowlett High, then I go to Kimberlin (Academy), Watson (Technology Center for Math and Science), Hillside (Academy for Excellence) and Coyle Middle School.
Were you familiar with the Rowlett community before becoming a bus driver?
Not really. I've lived in Garland for almost 40 years and I worked for Lucent Technologies as a quality manager for a long time, and we went everywhere, so I learned the town wherever I went so it's not anything new to me.
What do enjoy most about what you do?
Friday night football; I've driven the Rowlett band to football games for about the last 10 years.
Are there any challenges that you face as a bus driver?
Thee always is, the big thing is the little kids, they're smart and they can be a challenge, but once you get them under control they're good kids.
Any bond that you've formed over the years?
There was a little girl I saw recently, she was an eighth-grader at Coyle and we fought all year long, but recently when I was running my route she was outside and waved. We wound up being best buddies.
Another one, last year a boy called me a bad name and he got about three days off for what he did, but now he's probably the most respectful kid I've had on the bus, and he got me a Christmas present.
What were some shows you enjoyed growing up?
Mostly westerns; I liked John Wayne.
Memorable time from your career with Western Electric?
Probably the highlight of my career with Western was that I went to New York City in 1972. I was a supervisor with Western at a base in Amarillo, and the telephone company was on strike in New York so they needed people to install their equipment for the World Trade Center and I worked on that for three months.
I didn't like it when I was there because it was so far away from home and we had a family at home. But looking back, that was a good experience; my wife came up to spend a weekend there and did tours.
Why should people consider being a bus driver?
I don't think anybody here is really in the business for just the money. They've got to have a calling for it, they have to like kids, and for me, I was raised around equipment on a farm and working at Western Electric so the buses are not a challenge for me.
