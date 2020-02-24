At about 4:53 p.m., yesterday, Feb. 23, Rowlett Police received a 911 call regarding a 17-year-old Rowlett man shot in the 5400 block of Luna Drive.
According to police, when Rowlett officers arrived at the scene they found a deceased man in the alley.
The Rowlett Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident. Police stated that the investigation is still ongoing on the Rowlett PD is not currently searching for any suspects.
