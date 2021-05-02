Voters approved two out of three bond proposals in Rowlett on Saturday, while four out of six charter amendments failed.
In the bond election, which as proposed totaled $29.2 million, voters approved Proposition A, which will allow the city to issue $19.5 million for pavement and drainage projects. Proposition A passed with 56.9 percent of the votes (1,921 votes).
Some of those projects include Phase 2 of the Lakeland Heights project, concrete pavement replacement; street, drainage, water and sewer replacement in Country Aire Estates; replacement of the top 50 alleys in the city; and replacing East Industrial from the President George Bush Turnpike frontage road to the DART station.
Proposition C passed with 56.1 percent of the votes (1,883 votes). Proposition C will issue $2.3 million for public safety measures, specifically upgrading emergency siren systems and the design of the Sapphire Bay Fire and Police Station.
But voters did not support Proposition B, which was to issue $7.4 million for parks and recreation projects. The city stated among the proposed projects were phases 2 and 3 of Herfurth Park; amenity updates at Wet Zone; trail construction; erosion control at Scenic Point Park and Lakeside South Park; and upgrades at sports fields.
In the charter election voters supported Propositions D and E with 69.1 and 50.3 percent of the votes, respectively. Proposition D adds social media to the city’s code of ethics, and Proposition E moves the appointment of the municipal court clerk and deputy clerks from the city manager to the presiding judge.
But Proposition A failed with 74.6 percent of the votes going against it. Proposition A would have extended the number of consecutive terms a person can serve on the City Council, as a council member or as mayor, from two three-year terms to three three-year terms. The limit for the total number of years served as a council member would have gone to nine and as mayor to nine for a total of 18 years.
Proposition B failed with 56.1 percent. It would have increased the amount of compensation for mayor from $500 per month to $750 per month and for council members from $300 per month to $450.
Proposition C, which would require the appointment of a city auditor, failed with 54.4 percent of the votes.
Proposition F failed with 61.5 percent of the votes. It would have removed the specificity of two-year terms of office for the chief judge and alternate or associate judges but wouldn’t restrict the council from making those appointments in accordance with state law.
Garland ISD
In the Garland ISD Board of Trustees election, Daphne Stanley won a close race for Place 4. Stanley received 38.4 percent of the votes (3,355 votes) to Jed Reed’s 37.5 percent (3,271 votes). David Larrick Smith finished with 24.1 percent (2,102 votes).
Incumbent Robert Selders, Jr. retained his seat on Place 6 by defeating Bob Duckworth. Selders received 56.2 percent of the votes (5,012 votes) to Duckworth’s 43.8 percent (3,913 votes).
