Bowers files for re-election to House District 113

Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers officially filed for re-election to House District 113 representing Rowlett, Garland, Mesquite, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Sunnyvale, Combine, and Dallas Monday morning at the Dallas County Democratic Party headquarters. Joined by her husband, MSG (retired) John P. Bowers Jr. and her Mother Naomi Cox Andrews Esq., Bowers expressed “This moment is about who we want to be as a state.” Representative Bowers was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in November 2018 and completed her first legislative session in May 2019.
"I have lived in this community for over 18 years and have made my home here. Nothing brings me greater joy than giving back and serving those I have decided to live my life alongside,” Bowers said. “This past legislative session, I committed to stand up for Texans by increasing funding for public education, passing bills to lower the cost of healthcare, and bringing jobs to my district. I humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to serve. Together we can send a strong message that the constituents of HD-113 deserve a Representative who is battle tested and Texas trusted."
Representative Bowers will host a campaign kickoff event Tuesday evening, Nov. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henderson Tap House, 2323 N. Henderson Ave. in Dallas. This event is open to the public, for more information visit her Facebook page at: facebook.com/events/2391101147810550.
