For State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, leadership is synonymous with service.
She was drawn to a life of helping others after watching her parents support candidates who cared about amplifying their communities’ voices. Now, Bowers strives to set the same example for her own children.
Before she became an elected official, Bowers was a TV star of sorts. Following her graduation from Texas Southern University, she began her broadcast journalism career working at PBS headquarters and WETA-TV in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C. But the pull of home brought Bowers back to Texas to work at KCEN-TV as a news producer and later as an education services coordinator for KERA, where her passion for improving education in Texas was further fueled.
Bowers now invests her time in the community as an elected official representing district 113 in Garland. As a former educator, she also volunteers with the Garland Independent School District PTA and Band Booster Executive Boards. Actively involved in St. Paul United Methodist Church, she has also served with the Rowlett Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for the past eight years. She is the co-founder of the Dallas Women's March, serving as co-chair for the last four years.
But longer and more fulfilling than any of her professional titles is her role as a mother to Trey (22) and Jade (20). Nothing brings her a sense of pride and joy as much as watching them reach their goals, maturely nurture great friendships and seek a relationship with Christ.
Knowing the severe impact of domestic violence and sexual assault, Bowers hopes her children understand the true meaning of respect and always respect themselves and others.
“No means no, and it goes both ways,” Bowers teaches them. “Even when they were little, I always taught them not to be afraid of saying something and speaking up.”
Her wish is that they will continue to embody the golden rule.
The Texas Council on Family Violence honored three select women from across Texas on Mother’s Day, including Bowers, for their work with survivors of violence and the example they set for their children.
