During the Sept. 10 Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, Kimberly Caddell – director of Research, Assessment and Accountability – presented the 2019 State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results.
The STAAR performance levels are does not meet grade level, approaches grade level, meets grade level and masters grade level. Approaching grade level is considered passing.
According to Caddell’s presentation, at the approaches grade level Garland ISD is on par with Region 10 and state performances. At the meets and masters grade level Region 10 outperformed GISD and the state.
Caddell said she pulled some student demographics information from the 2018 Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) and noted that Region 10 educates about 55.4 percent of students identified as economically disadvantaged, at the state it is about 58.8 percent, and GISD averages about 60.6 percent.
Region 10 had an English language learner enrollment of 22.6 percent, the state 18.8 percent, and GISD 28.6 percent.
“Our student needs are great in Garland ISD, yet we are performing identical to the state and we are closing gaps if you look at longitudinal trends between 2017 and 2018 with performance at the regional level,” Caddell said.
She provided results for the spring 2019 performance in reading English language arts, mathematics, writing, science and social studies.
Caddell reported that three of five content areas had approaching grade level at or above 80 percent with reading/ELA at 75 percent.
Four of five content areas had meetings grade level performance rates at or above 50 percent with writing at 35 percent.
“English language arts reading (ELAR) saw an increase in 2019 of 2 percent at approaching, 3 percent at meets and 2 percent at masters. Mathematics saw an increase comparing to 2018 to 2019 of 2 percent at approaching and 4 percent at masters,” she said.
Additionally, writing saw an increase of 3 percent in approaching, 3 percent at meets and 2 percent at masters. Science saw an increase of 2 percent at approaching and 4 percent at meets. Social studies grade 8 and U.S. history saw an increase of 3 percent at approaching, 5 percent at meets and 14 percent at masters.
“Those increases are the direct result of the quality daily instruction our students are receiving, supported by many departments, programs and campus and district leaders, and they directly had an impact on our accountability results,” she said.
