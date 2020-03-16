Keep Rowlett Beautiful hosts 2020 Great American Cleanup
Photo courtesy of Keep Rowlett Beautiful

After careful consideration, Keep Rowlett Beautiful, Inc. has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Great American Cleanup - Rowlett in order to align with COVID-19 coronavirus mitigation strategies set forth by the CDC, County of Dallas, and others. The health and safety of participants, volunteers, and staff -- as well as the entire community -- is their highest priority.  

