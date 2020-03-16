After careful consideration, Keep Rowlett Beautiful, Inc. has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Great American Cleanup - Rowlett in order to align with COVID-19 coronavirus mitigation strategies set forth by the CDC, County of Dallas, and others. The health and safety of participants, volunteers, and staff -- as well as the entire community -- is their highest priority.
Cancelled: Keep Rowlett Beautiful hosts 2020 Great American Cleanup
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
