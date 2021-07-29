The Rowlett City Council gave consensus during its work session on the funding of an after-school outreach program with the Rowlett Police Department.
The police department will offer overtime shifts to off-duty officers who will have the opportunity to patrol low-income neighborhoods in a marked vehicle and uniform. While on patrol, the officers will engage with residents to build positive interactions. The police department believed this would be a more proactive means of mitigating crime by building a strong and amicable rapport with residents in the neighborhoods patrolled.
The police department wants to focus on engaging children returning home from school by playing a sport with them or engaging in similar team-building activities.
“We’ve never done this before,” Police Chief Michael Godfrey said. “This will be brand new for us.”
Godfrey said Rowlett PD got the idea from seeing neighborhood officers from the Garland Police Department and other cities.
The officers will log all interactions to track the impact of the new initiative.
“I know it’s tedious, but that’s the only way we’ll know if it makes a difference,” Godfrey said.
While the current proposal is limited to after-school patrolling in low-income neighborhoods, Godfrey said he hopes to expand the program to cover summers and weekends. He also hopes to cover more areas of the city beyond low-income housing if the initiative works.
“We have discussed several times a long-term plan to get neighborhood officers,” Godfrey said. “I think that would be phenomenal. It would take some extra funding.”
Funding for the initiative will come from the Community Development Block Grant funding. As part of the public services it offers, the CDBG plans to allocate $23,038 of the total $286,919 to the initiative.
A public hearing on the action plan will be held on Aug. 3, and the plan will be finalized by Aug 16.
