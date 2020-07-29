Celebrating literacy into the new school year

Garland ISD’s Director of Teaching and Learning Development Melissa Hill presented the District Affairs Committee members with an update on the myON reading program during the July 21 meeting.
“Celebrating literacy was a big part of our initial myOn implementation. We had lots of different literacy events,” said Hill. “Our Literacy for Life event, which was our inaugural event last September that was hugely successful, was a combination of our summer reading program and also our big kickoff for literacy and reading throughout this school year.”
According to the presentation, the focal point of this project was to meet GISD needs based on the outlined success criteria through the products and services purchased. The goals and objectives developed within the project plan directly ties to GISD’s board goals and vision.
The project goals are to provide equity of access for students at all levels with a primary focus on early literacy. The goal was for 59 percent of students in kindergarten through third grade to access myON by the end of the 2019-20 school year; 75 percent of K-5 schools to receive professional learning by the end of 2019-20; and 25 percent of secondary schools to receive professional learning.
“We met those goals. We actually exceeded our access goal for K-third (grade) students by about one percent,” said Hill. “We also exceeded our professional development goals in that every single campus had professional development on myON in person led by Dr. (Angie) Davis before our COVID closures.”
According to Hill’s presentation, the cumulative totals for pre-K to third grade showed 60 percent of students were active on myON, 4.4 million minutes were read on myON, 12.8 million pages were read, and over 600,000 books were accessed.
“Looking ahead for professional development for myON because our work is still not done; we want 100 percent of our students in the system, pre-k through 12 (and) we want 100 percent of our teachers to have exposure to professional development,” she said. “So what we’re working on now is our next step for professional learning; making sure we have now virtual opportunities – webinars, one-on-one training that are reports and data-driven for myON, to make sure that teachers and staff going into this school year know how to utilize the platform; know how it’s integrated and embedded into our curriculum especially considering that the first few weeks of school will be virtual. This will be an increasingly important tool for our students to have access to since they won’t be physically checking out books from our campus libraries.”
The cumulative usage for GISD from Aug. 12, 2019, to May 21, 2020, was nine million minutes read, 23.7 million pages read, and 974,000 books accessed.
“This to us is so powerful and so exciting because this is also in addition to what our students read in class with their library books, or what they read at home with parents,” Hill said. “This is something that data-wise we can track and we can see and we (can) look individually to the students to see how much and how well they’re reading.”
Hill noted that Projects was launched during this past school year. It was a way the district could bundle resources and focus it on themes or district contests.
She reported that over 200,000 minutes were read in Projects; over 7 million minutes read with audio and over 1.6 million minutes were read without audio; and 332,710 minutes were read per week during school closures. Hill stated they saw an uptick of myON usage during that time.
Contests and challenges have been well received by students, and the district staff has monthly contests planned for the upcoming school year beginning with the back-to-school Readers are Learners challenge held Sept. 7-15.
Angie Davis, project manager with Renaissance Learning for GISD, went over the community implementation portion of myON. She stated that their goal was to increase community access to myON by 25 percent by the end of school year, which they exceeded at 29 percent. Their goal is to also support the community and school-home partnership efforts to create a culture of literacy.
Davis stated that to increase their numbers they are creating a community website to provide the community a personalized experience. This will involve the community in challenges, provide community resources to support the Literacy for Life initiatives, and provide connection to community members who are not part of the GISD family.
The communication plan and website rollout is expected to take place in late August.
