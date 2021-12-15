Changes are coming to the Coyle Middle School dress code after multiple terroristic threats were made against the school.
The changes will go into effect in January after students return from their winter break.
An email released to parents from the school on Dec. 9 revealed that clear or mesh backpacks will be required for all students. Additionally squirt water bottles will no longer be allowed because students have been squirting each other leading to altercations and have been squirting water on the floor leading to injuries when students and staff fall, the email said. Students will have the option to bring nonsqueeze water bottles with lids.
Additionally, the email said that hoodies may no longer be allowed if staff has to continue reminding students to take the hood off.
The email stated that over the past several weeks, Coyle Middle School students have been threatening to bring guns to school and harm the student body. The school administration told parents that the threats resulted in the student admitting that the threats were a joke. However, students who make threats to a school are subject to charges ranging from a class B misdemeanor to a third degree felony and at least 30 days in the district’s alternative education center.
According to an email provided to the Rowlett Lakeshore times from Garland ISD, the district’s security team works constantly to ensure student and staff safety with security cameras, secured entrance vestibules and a visitor registry system. Additionally, the district partners with Garland, Rowlett and Sachse police departments for its School Resource Officer program. School officers are assigned to Garland ISD campuses to provide security, counseling and education for students and staff. Emergency training and a comprehensive Standard Response Protocol are also in place to help students and staff know what to do in a crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.