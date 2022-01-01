Changes are coming to Dallas County’s election precincts.
Dallas County is scheduled to hold a special called meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. to approve newly drawn election precincts.
The total number of proposed election precincts increased from 798 to 885, according to the lines drawn by the elections office. There was no change to 546 precincts. However, 169 precincts were renumbered due to changes to commissioners’ districts. Additionally, 110 districts were split into new boundary lines. Five additional precincts were split due to the number of registered voters exceeding 5,000.
“We could have just erased all of the and just started from scratch making even precincts with new numbers, but we surveyed the parties and some other folks, and their preference was to keep the numbering scheme and the current precincts,” Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello said. “We kept that scheme, but it provided some problematic areas.”
Scarpello told the commissioners that while precincts need to be redrawn every 10 years as the census is released, the state did not receive its numbers until August 2021 resulting in state redistricting occurring in October. While the Secretary of State typically says redistricting must be approved by Oct. 1, so the new boundaries can take effect Jan. 1, delays in the census’ release changed the deadline for redistricting approval to Dec. 30.
Once the precincts are approved, precinct chairs will file for candidacy between Jan. 15 and Feb. 12 before a May 27 election.
As of Dec. 21 when the commissioners last met, three cities in the county completed the redistricting process. All cities will need to have completed the process, or the county will need to hold its elections under its old borders, Scarpello said.
“We feel like we can do it,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge, and we’re working through Christmas, but we think we can make it.”
In addition to approving the new lines on Thursday, County Judge Clay Jenkins said he also wanted to approve payment for election judges and clerks. Last year, the county paid judges $18 and clerks $16. Scarpello said the state will reimburse up to $12. Jenkins said it will be difficult for parties and for the county to recruit people if payment is not yet set.
“I can’t imagine hiring someone without telling them how much I’m going to pay them,” Commissioner Elba Garcia said.
