City of Rowlett and Rowlett Chamber of Commerce host 2020 Economic Development Partnership luncheon

Members of the local commercial real estate community, the City of Rowlett Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), the Rowlett City Council, Economic Development Department and other city staff, along with Rowlett Chamber of Commerce top tier members, attended the DFW Commercial Real Estate, A Year In Review luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Rowlett Community Centre.
Avison Young Research Manager, Micah Rabalais, presented on area demographics, commercial real estate figures and trends, and provided insight regarding the city’s office, industrial, retail, and multi-family outlook.
Takeaways from Rabalais’s presentation include Rowlett’s inventory mix of commercial buildings include approximately 520,000 square feet of office space, 1.6 million square feet of industrial space, 2.3 million square feet of retail space and 2,700 multi-family units; DFW added 1 million people in eight years, more than any other metropolitan area in the country; and office space trends include: coworking and flexible space continues to grow, a “flight to quality,” rise of the suburbs, and “amenities arms race.”
Rabalais’s presentation is available on the City of Rowlett Economic Development website at rowlettonthemove.com/about.php.
