Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency. Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (CO VID-19), and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, this order supports the order issued by Dallas County and prohibits community gatherings of 500 persons or more anywhere in Rowlett beginning at 11 a.m. today, March 13, and continuing seven days through 11 a.m. on March 20.
For all other gatherings, the city recommends following the guidelines set forth by Dallas County, including canceling, rescheduling, or not attending events with more than 250 persons.
Additionally, the city strongly urges high-risk individuals, as defined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to cancel, reschedule, or not attend events that will have or will likely have 10 or more people.
Considering these recommendations, the city of Rowlett has cancelled all programs that provide gathering spaces for 10 or more participants over the age of 60 while the order is in effect.
“Protecting the health and safety of our citizens is our highest priority,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “We are vigilantly monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and will continue to participate in state, regional and local response measures.”
For more information, visit Rowlett.com.
