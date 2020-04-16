Small businesses in the city of Rowlett, like small businesses throughout the country, are suffering financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates suggest that lost consumer spending may reach $16.5 billion across the Dallas-Fort Worth region between March and October of 2020. As a result, many small businesses will experience significant revenue losses. Recognizing the unprecedented financial impacts to the local economy and to Rowlett's small businesses, the Rowlett City Council has approved an initial funding of $100,000 to establish the Rowlett Business Stimulus (ROBUST) Grant program.
“As part of an overall strategic priority of fostering economic vitality, the City Council adopted a goal to strengthen the city’s employment base,” said Rowlett Councilmember Blake Margolis. “We feel strongly that the Rowlett business community now needs our support during this extraordinary health crisis.”
Developed by the Rowlett Ready arm of the Rowlett Community Organizations Active in Disaster (RCOAD), the ROBUST Grant will provide short-term, immediate financial aid to small businesses who meet certain criteria and have sustained economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing a maximum award total of $10,000 per business, applicants may qualify for grant funds in two categories: Lease/Mortgage Assistance and Payroll Assistance.
Qualifying criteria includes but is not limited to:
• Must be a locally owned, independent business responsible for all revenues and expenses.
• Must have 20 or less FTE (Full time equivalent) for payroll as of April 1, 2020.
• Must have current or anticipated revenue decline beginning March 1, 2020 resulting from COVID-19 impacts.
• Must have a physical and publicly accessible location within the City of Rowlett in a commercial building or business district with a valid Certificate of Occupancy.
• Must have been in continuous operation for a period of at least six months prior to the application date.
“On behalf of the Rowlett Ready COAD and the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce, I want to thank the City of Rowlett for quickly passing this historic Rowlett Business Stimulus Grant program,” said Rowlett Chamber of Commerce President Michael Gallops. “This program will allow small business owners to retain employees and make their lease payments. This could be the difference in them surviving or closing their business.”
For more information or to apply, go to www.RowlettReady.com/ROBUST. Funding is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. April 17 through 5 p.m. April 30.
