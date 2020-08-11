The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on us all. Especially hard-hit has been maintaining the critical blood supply throughout our region. You can help. Rowlett Ready, the city of Rowlett and the Carter BloodCare Center are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at three Rowlett locations on Monday, Aug. 24; consider making an appointment and donating at one of the following:
Rowlett Community Centre (5300 Main Street)
Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/110120
Fire Station 4 (6800 Rowlett Road)
Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115352
Tom Thumb (8805 Lakeview Pkwy)
Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115353
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.