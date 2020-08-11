blood drive
file photo

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on us all. Especially hard-hit has been maintaining the critical blood supply throughout our region. You can help. Rowlett Ready, the city of Rowlett and the Carter BloodCare Center are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at three Rowlett locations on Monday, Aug. 24; consider making an appointment and donating at one of the following:

Rowlett Community Centre (5300 Main Street)

Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/110120

Fire Station 4 (6800 Rowlett Road)

Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115352

Tom Thumb (8805 Lakeview Pkwy)

Make your appointment here: ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115353

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments