A Columbian restaurant was approved for an economic development incentive following a presentation during the Feb. 18 regular Rowlett City Council meeting.
Barrocos Latin Cuisine will be located at the former El Centro location in downtown at 3813 Main St.
Director of Economic Development Jim Grabenhorst said the applicants are Dos Chavos owners Mirtha and Salvador Cardenas. After 11 years in business, Dos Chavos, located at Highway 66 and Rowlett Road, will close, and Barrocos Latin Cuisine will open in downtown.
Dos Chavos is 1,776 square feet and Barrocos is 1,625 square feet. The Cardenas own 3813 Main St.
“They were leasing in their previous location and one of their objectives was to own their own restaurant, and they’ll be accomplishing that with this move to downtown,” Grabenhorst said. “They’re excited to get their new restaurant opened. They’ve already applied for their building permits and have started some of the improvements.”
He said Barroco is a type of architecture and art that was popular in Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries, and the menu will be authentic Colombian cuisine.
“Per the city’s policy on economic development incentives, we have a targeted program specifically for specialty retail, entertainment and restaurant. That program allows them to request a reimbursement or grant in the amount of up to 10 percent of the amount of investment that they are making,” Grabenhorst said.
According to the presentation, the applicants anticipate making over $120,000 in interior finish improvements to the building, adding about seven jobs with an average salary of about $20,000. Their incentive request is $12,071 (10 percent of improvements). The Economic Development Advisory Board recommended awarding the incentive amount per their request.
The incentive comes with performance requirements, which include a certificate of occupancy issued within 90 days of effective date of agreement; submit final invoices showing investment of at least $120,712; grant reimbursement amount capped at $12,071; and they have to continuously operate the restaurant for two years.
Council approved the economic development incentive 5-2, with Council Members Whitney Laning and Blake Margolis voting against.
Laning said there are no new unique opportunities being offered, and in order to qualify, businesses must increase their footprint by 50 percent, whereas the square footage of Barroco is smaller than Dos Chavos.
