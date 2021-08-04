The Rowlett City Council unanimously approved the community development block grant (CBDG) action plan for fiscal year 2021/2022 at a Tuesday meeting.
The national goal of CDBG funds is to assist medium to low-income residents who make 80% or less than the area median income. They also aim to mitigate growth of slums and blight as well as meet urgent community relief in the event of a disaster.
CDBG income eligibility is 80% of the median area income. The median household income for the Dallas metro area is $89,000.
Of the allocated funds, no less than 65% can be used for public facilities like street and housing rehabilitation in addition to other projects while no more than 15% can be used for public services.
The proposed allocation of CDBG funds totals at $286,919. Of the funds, $186,498 will be allocated for the Tracey Trail Alley while $23,038 will be spent on crime prevention, and $20,000 will be used for rent and utility assistance in conjuncture with Salvation Army. Administration will be comprised of $57,000.
“The estimated overall cost of the Tracey Trail project is $353,000, and CDBG will need to be supplemented with the Series 2021 General Obligation Bond to cover the full cost,” Planning Manager Alex Koenig said.
Rowlett resident Michelle Wiggington raised concerns after experiencing a similar program in Dallas County. A suspicious Dallas County officer allegedly targeted her while she was alone at home.
“Targeted policing in low-income communities builds distrust,” Wiggington said.
She said there have incidents where predators masqueraded as police officers to abduct children. She said that having a program where children get used to talking to strangers could present more of an opportunity for predators.
“Just because we do community policing doesn’t mean we do it right, and we want to do it right,” Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich said.
