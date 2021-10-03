road

Lake Highland Trail

North Rock Construction completed 600 LF of retaining wall footer and 400 LF of retaining wall footing at Miller Road last week week. The contractor will continue pouring concrete for the trail paving next week when the retaining wall is done.

Faulkner-Thornhill-Powell Alley Reconstruction

KIK Underground has completed the Thornhill/Faulkner alley and reopened it to the residents. The final walkthrough is scheduled for this week week. In the Powell -Jones-Persimmon-Colonial alley, the contractor poured concrete for two of the four storm inlets and two of the three junction boxes and continued cutting the alley to grade. 

