The Economic Development Board updated the Rowlett City Council on the city’s economic growth at a Tuesday meeting.
Chairman Mike Donnelly commended the city’s efforts to bring more business to Rowlett.
“I have been on this board for two years, and what I have learned about this city is unreal,” Donnelly said. “It’s crazy the people I get to meet month to month. If I had that intelligence in my company for 18 years, I don’t know how I would manage it.”
He commended the knowledge base and intelligence of the city’s resources.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve literally lived on three continents,” he said.
Short term goals of the board include development of the north shore of Lake Ray Hubbard to increase the number of businesses and the amount of traffic. Additionally, the board hopes to hold events that will increase business attraction to the city.
The board also discussed doing a target industry study to see what businesses will benefit the Rowlett community most.
Throughout the last fiscal year, the economic development board built a partnership with the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program and hoped to transform Rowlett fully into a PACE community. This is a nationwide means of financing energy efficiency upgrades, disaster resiliency improvements, water conservation measures, or renewable energy installations of residential, commercial and industrial property.
Long term, the board plans to increase tourism in the city with installations like Sapphire Bay and Heroes Bridge Memorial Park. The board also hopes to build a Main Street program to enhance the downtown area and attract more business to the city.
Because the city was not able to pass certain bonds this past year, the Economic Development Board plans to increase awareness of what bonds are proposed and will educate residents on what the bonds will fund so there is less confusion among the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.