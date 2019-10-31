The State Fair of Texas draws in a large crowd annually for its food, family activities, music and more, but there’s also a Creative Arts Department that features artists of all ages in more than 1,000 categories. Among the artists who had their work showcased was Rowlett resident Destiny Ward who received honorable mention in the character, celebrities and theme dolls in the doll category. Her Winnie-the-Pooh crochet character dolls were on display during the extent of the fair.
What sort of crafting do you do?
Crocheting, sewing, I like to make dolls. I can knit a little, but that's not really my thing. I also do embroidery, make blankets, dollhouses and I like to build things like furniture.
How'd you get your start with crocheting?
My great grandma knits and she taught me how to knit when I was in elementary school. Knitting is a little tedious for me, but as I got older as a teenager I dropped it. When I attended Richland Collegiate High School I was in all these college classes with adults, and it was so much content at one time I found I had a hard time concentrating so I started folding paper. That was cool, but it wasn't very productive. I know I like making things so I thought why not crochet. It seems easier than knitting, and I got on Youtube and it took off.
How does it feel to have your work shown at the State Fair?
My family encouraged me to submit my work, especially my grandparents. I was real excited that it got picked because I didn't think it was that cool.
How long did it take for you to make each one?
I started making them when I was pregnant with Lorenzo; they're his dolls that I made for him. It took about a month on and off for each. That was probably the most difficult pattern I've ever done. It was from I think the 90s so the language was older than what people use now and it was written differently, so I had to go back and look up terms in the crochet dictionary. It was the hardest thing I've made but so worth it because he loves them.
Do you sell your creations?
Yes, I make taggies (for babies) and sell those. Me and my mother-in-law and her sister started a crafting business together, but it hasn't launched yet. We're going to start doing high school craft fairs and things like that. Our company is called C&A Crafters (candacrafters.com); we have a website that people can order from.
What can people expect to find on your website?
We can do any custom pieces. Each of us have our own specialties, and mine is more baby stuff because that's what my life is right now, so I've got toys, chord wraps, and things like that. My mother-in-law and aunt-in-law, they do things like crochet cozies, things for the table and kitchen, T-shirts and onesies. We'll do whatever people show interest in.
Are you involved in any community organizations?
I was when I was a teenager, and then I got married two years ago and we stopped. I was very involved in Relay for Life, and my husband and I were in charge of the one about three years ago. That was a lot of fun but also a lot of work; we were both still in college at that point.
I also did Girl Scouts growing up and I was a Girl Scout leader since I was 15 for my sister when she was still in Girl Scouts.
What were you doing before you had Lorenzo?
I worked at Starbucks because they pay for your college through Arizona State University. I've worked there since I was 18 and I love it. It's an amazing company to work for as long as you use the benefits. I got two free degrees from Arizona State University, in anthropology and U.S. history. It's the best online school I've ever been on, and I've done quite a few.
Why did you choose U.S. history and anthropology?
I have a great respect for the past and I think that you can learn from it, and it's really important to know in order to help you with the future.
I wanted a degree in something that's interesting. I know we have Native American ancestry, and I like U.S. history; I've always loved the wars (stories) but only the older wars.
I did anthropology because I've always liked the history of Native Americans growing up even before I knew about having any relation to them. I think their way of life and how they sustained themselves is so interesting. It's also fun to learn how evolution is a part of that and culture.
Tell us about your fibromyalgia.
When I was diagnosed, my doctor didn't really give me any options, she kind of just made it seem like it's never gonna go away and all you can do is take medicine.
I took the medicine, and it wasn't working, so we tried another one and added another medication, and I ended up gaining about 70 pounds. I was feeling horrible, my stomach got all messed up and I decided I was going to stop.
I stopped taking medication and went the more natural route, and that helped so much more. I also started doing my own research and read that although you can't really address the pain as much, you can address your mind. So I've really started working on meditation, heating therapy and compression. Just finding ways to combat the pain with your mind and not letting it overwhelm you and dwell it and focus on what you can do and enjoy moments when you’re pain-free.
Talking it out also helps when you're feeling pain or depressed, because with chronic pain there's usually depression.
I think researching it on your own and finding a good doctor is important.
