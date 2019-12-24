During the Dec. 17 Rowlett City Council work session the council received a presentation and discussed possibly adopting a resolution of no objection to the proposed new construction of the Cypress Creek Apartment Homes at Old Rowlett Road to provide affordable and market rate rental housing, which will facilitate the developer's application for 4 percent housing tax credit with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
As noted by city staff, the Oct. 8 City Council work session was conducted to discuss the workforce housing application process to enable applicants to request resolutions of support or no objection. Since implementation of the application process, this is the first attempt to bring before the council a request for a resolution of no objection for tax credit development.
Staff stated that the application and the requested action is not a request for a change in zoning, but should a resolution for no objection be granted, development of the subject property would still require a rezoning through the public hearing process. The property is zoned limited office (O-1) district, and the future land use plan designated this property for office commercial and retail uses. This item was for information purposes and would be placed on the Jan. 7 City Council agenda for consideration.
Stuart Shaw, founder and president of Bonner Carrington, said the company designs, develops, constructs, leases, manages, maintains and owns on a “forever basis” their apartment communities. They have communities in urban areas of Texas that include Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Austin.
Shaw said they’ve been in business nearly 20 years and have partnered with a faith-based nonprofit, Apartment Life, for nearly as long.
According to Shaw’s presentation, their mission is to develop and operate multifamily rental communities that are thoughtfully designed and constructed in a purposeful and attractive manner, appropriately priced and anchored in a culture that is focused on the overall well-being of their residents.
"We deal with highly intentional management. We don’t accept people with felony convictions. We are trying to create a place that’s a good, safe place for people to live,” he said.
Cypress Creek is proposed to have 248 units, two and three stories. There’s expected to be 72 one-bedrooms, 104 two-bedrooms, 64 three-bedrooms, and eight four-bedrooms. Estimated rental rate is $875 for a bedroom, $1,042 for a two-bedroom, $1,197 for a three-bedroom, and $1,327 for a four-bedroom. This property was pitched to have several amenities such as green space, a fitness center, pool and several areas for children to hang out.
“What we are about and what Apartment Life is about is trying to connect people and build the culture of community so people don’t just lock their door and don’t know their neighbor,” Shaw said. “We are trying to get people to know their neighbor, be part of the community … know each other like in a single-family neighborhood.”
The developer would be partnering with the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) on this property, and through this partnership they would share the development fee and cash flow.
Rick Sheffield, executive director of Rowlett HFC, noted that this developer is neighborhood-focused.
“I think (this) is a great complementary project in that you have a senior (living) next door, people can age in place. If we can get the deal with Martin Drive extended you have access to transporting and development from that workforce housing development, and that opens up that entire eastern section of the new Martin Drive extension to new commercial redevelopment,” Sheffield said.
The developer also mentioned he would be willing to help improve the roads around the complex and assisting in extending Martin Drive to Big A Road to allow for easy access to the DART station.
The council voted to have this development return for further discussion next month.
