Dallas Children’s Theater winners of the Maskerade contest

Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT) recently showed off the winners of the Maskerade contest. The design contest, which invited children to design a fun mask for social distancing ran from July 17 – Aug. 16 and was curated by DCT celebrity puppet Milo the Mouse and DCT Costumer Lyle Huchton.
“I am just thrilled really,” said Milo in his soft mouse voice. “We’ve heard from so many amazing applicants and received a host of brilliant masks. Mr. Lyle and I have been exceptionally busy admiring them all. It is very rewarding to see all the hard work children everywhere have put into making their creations as unique and special as possible.”
“We’ve seen an incredible variety of masks – some with glitter, some made out of paper,” said Huchton. “All of the entries came from very talented young people!”
Those curious about the winners and what inspired their designs can find out more by watching the big reveal on DCT’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DallasChildrensTheater.
About Dallas Children’s Theater
Dallas Children’s Theater features professional actors performing for an annual audience of 250,000 young people and their families through mainstage productions, a national touring company, and an arts-in-education program. As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow’s artists and patrons.
