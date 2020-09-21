DART bringing service levels back in October

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is restoring ninety percent of pre-pandemic service levels beginning October 19.
The proposed modifications were approved by the DART Board of Directors after determining that the service is within the proposed FY 2021 budget and Twenty-Year Financial Plan allocations.
The Board action comes after DART implemented temporary service adjustments for the bus and light rail system on April 6 that better reflected current ridership demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service restoration includes 65 bus routes being restored to pre-pandemic service levels. A total of 7 core frequent bus routes, as well as all light rail train operation service, will move to 20-minute frequency until 7 p.m. on weekdays.
More information on the anticipated service change will be made available on dart.org as plans are formalized.
