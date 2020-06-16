DART extends meal delivery for Dallas, Garland ISD students

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus operators are making sure that Dallas Independent School District (DISD) and Garland Independent School District (GISD) students continue to receive the meals they need through the summer.
Knowing the importance of keeping children fed and connected with school, DART has partnered with DISD and GISD to deliver weekly meals for students. Using DART buses for meal delivery helps each district reach families that utilize state-sponsored school lunches, makes it more practical for families that are transit-dependent and helps families that are working.
Families can drive through at each of the delivery sites while volunteers place the goods in the trunk of their vehicle.
Dallas Independent School District (DISD)
Every Thursday through the end of July from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232
• Janie Turner Recreation Center, 6424 Elam Rd, Dallas, TX 75217
• Highland Hills Branch Library, 6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75241
Each bus will deliver 1,500 meals, enough for 100 families per bus, 15 meals per student, for a total of 4,500 meals weekly for distribution by DISD employees.
Garland Independent School District (GISD)
Every Tuesday through the end of June from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• Walnut Glen Elementary, 3101 Edgewood Drive, Garland, TX 75042
• Austin Academy, 1125 Beverly Drive, Garland, TX 75040
• Shorehaven Elementary, 600 Shorehaven Drive, Garland, TX 75040
• Handley Elementary, 3725 Broadway Boulevard, Garland, TX 75043
Families will receive a weeks' worth of meals through a partnership with Good Samaritans of Garland.
DART continues to serve communities during this difficult time through the DART Serves program, partnering with the Dallas Independent School District and Garland Independent School District to deliver meals to students, the city of Dallas to distribute care packages to seniors, with paratransit customers to deliver food and medicine and with Catholic Charities to deliver meals to Brady Center seniors. Learn more at www.DART.org/DARTServes.
